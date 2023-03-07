First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week

TUESDAY: Clouds, initially in the form of fog, will be a bit more commonplace across central and southwest Mississippi as a front slips a bit farther south to spark a chance for a few showers here and there, chances around 20-30%. Sun breaks will mix during the afternoon hours with highs topping out in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll drop into the 60s again under mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: A front will bisect the area through the day, helping to yield widely scattered showers for some and variably cloudy sky for others. All the while, expect highs to range from the lower 70s north to the middle 80s south. The front will lift back northward as a warm front overnight with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will fight its way back north Thursday, pushing highs back into the upper 70s to lower and middle 80s. Chances for rain will eventually click up late Thursday into Friday as the cold front makes a move through the region. Beyond the front, a brief push of slightly cooler air will slip into the region ahead of a more substantial front due in early next week - this could yield an isolated strong storm with wind and hail as it ushers in a cooler air mass for the beginning of Spring Break.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

