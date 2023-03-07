Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Tuesday; unsettled mid-late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Clouds, initially in the form of fog, will be a bit more commonplace across central and southwest Mississippi as a front slips a bit farther south to spark a chance for a few showers here and there, chances around 20-30%. Sun breaks will mix during the afternoon hours with highs topping out in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll drop into the 60s again under mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: A front will bisect the area through the day, helping to yield widely scattered showers for some and variably cloudy sky for others. All the while, expect highs to range from the lower 70s north to the middle 80s south. The front will lift back northward as a warm front overnight with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will fight its way back north Thursday, pushing highs back into the upper 70s to lower and middle 80s. Chances for rain will eventually click up late Thursday into Friday as the cold front makes a move through the region. Beyond the front, a brief push of slightly cooler air will slip into the region ahead of a more substantial front due in early next week - this could yield an isolated strong storm with wind and hail as it ushers in a cooler air mass for the beginning of Spring Break.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-220 lanes reopen after deadly overnight crash
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Coroner: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 past McDowell Road exit
Holly Brand
‘The Lord is faithful and too kind’: Former Miss Mississippi to appear on The Voice

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Near-record warmth early this week
First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth possible early this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record highs early week; showery periods mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm start to the week; periodic rain chances mid-late week