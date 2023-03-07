First Alert Forecast: muggy, mostly quiet today; better chance for rain by mid to late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few isolated showers could pass by today with a front draped across the region. Besides this slight chance for rain, it will be another warm and muggy afternoon as sun breaks through the clouds. High temperatures will also be near-record breaking in the lower to middle 80s. Temperatures will be slow to cool overnight to the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

We’ll have a bit of a better opportunity to see scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with the front stalled out overhead. This front will likely also create a spread in temperatures tomorrow afternoon with lower 70s to the north and 80s farther to the south. A few showers could linger into the overnight period as lows drop to the 50s/60s.

Spring-like temperatures will continue for Thursday with a few showers possible. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will increase late Thursday night into Friday as a cold front swings in from the west. A slight drop in temperatures is expected Friday and this weekend in the wake of this front. Another cold front will then track in Sunday bringing more showers and possible storms to the area as well as another drop in temperatures for early next week.

