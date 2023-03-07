Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

College student charged with raping two JSU classmates, held on $2 million bond

Detectives believe suspect could be serial rapist after revealing active warrant from Georgia
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement believe a college student charged with raping two other Jackson State classmates could be a serial rapist, due to an active warrant from Atlanta for the same felony charge.

Xavier Antwon Yarbough, 22, remains behind bars in the Raymond Detention Center on two counts of rape.

Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds set a million dollar bond for each count and barred Yarbough -- also a JSU student -- from the campus.

During Monday’s proceeding, a JPD detective shared that drugs had been used to keep the victims from resisting.

He also told the court that other victims could come forward.

Hinds County inmate records indicate JPD officers arrested Yarbough Friday.

Jackson State has not publicly responded to the allegations.

