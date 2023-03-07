Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Archaeologists uncover sphinx-like statue and shrine in Egypt

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in...
During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in limestone.(Ministry Tourism & Antiquities via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient statue and shrine in Egypt.

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists say they found the artifacts carved in limestone.

A sphinx-like statue was also uncovered inside the shrine.

Scientists believe it could represent the Roman Emperor Claudius who ruled from the year 41 to 54.

Excavations at the site are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
I-220 lanes reopen after deadly overnight crash
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
After daughter’s murder, grandmother left to raise grandchildren in Mississippi
Holly Brand
‘The Lord is faithful and too kind’: Former Miss Mississippi to appear on The Voice

Latest News

Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
WeightWatchers offers subscribers meal plans with the goal of losing excess weight.
WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Hatchet Speed. Speed, a...
Military veteran convicted of obstruction in Capitol riot