70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 70-year-old woman was has been arrested for burglary.

According to Jackson police, Josie Brown committed the alleged crime on W. Northside Drive around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

