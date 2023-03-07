Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson

70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson(JPD)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 70-year-old woman was has been arrested for burglary.

According to Jackson police, Josie Brown committed the alleged crime on W. Northside Drive around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

