70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 70-year-old woman was has been arrested for burglary.
According to Jackson police, Josie Brown committed the alleged crime on W. Northside Drive around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.
Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.