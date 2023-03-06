Things To Know Monday, March 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Crews respond to major water main break in Fondren

The break washed out the roadbed under half of the street. (WLBT)

Crews responded to a major main break Monday morning in Fondren. A 12-inch main break was reported this morning on Kings Highway near Avondale Street. Workers turned the water off while WLBT was on the scene. “This is a big one right here,” a crew member said, standing over the break. The break had washed out much of the roadbed underneath the asphalt. It was not known how long it would take to fix. Fondren Renaissance Foundation had placed orange cones around the site. We reached out to Jackson water manager Ted Henifin and are waiting to hear back.

2. Country star Sam Hunt to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater

Country star Sam Hunt to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater (Brandon Amphitheater)

Country singer Sam Hunt is hitting the road in 2023 and one of his stops will be in Brandon, Mississippi. Hunt has announced his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, a 27-stop string of shows that launches on July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut, and continues into early September. He’s pairing his new tour with new music. Hunt will drop a new song called “Outskirts” on Friday (March 10), which is the same day tickets to the tour go on sale. Hunt will feature special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose at The Brandon Amphitheater on Thursday, July 20.

3. Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 past McDowell Road exit

MDOT: All southbound lanes on I-55 past McDowell Road exit closed due to vehicle crash (MDOT)

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on I-55 past McDowell Road Exit 92. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the pedestrian could not be identified because they did not have any ID on them. MDOT cleared the scene after previously closing all southbound lanes near the incident.

