More than 9K people sign up for Jackson water bill relief program, mayor says

Jackson Water and Sewer Business Administration.
Jackson Water and Sewer Business Administration.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly $8 million in Jackson customers’ water debt has been wiped off the books, days after a program designed to alleviate that debt was launched.

Last week, JXN Water launched the People’s Relief Campaign, making available $20 million in federal funds designed to pay off at least a portion of customers’ water debt that was accumulated before December 1, 2022.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 9,000 people had signed up for the program, and nearly $8 million in debt has been paid off, says Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

“I am excited about the number of residents who have taken advantage of this thus far,” he said. “We want to see more.”

The program began on March 2. It is being funded by a federal Low Income Water Assistance Program grant.

To qualify, customers must have water and wastewater services in Jackson, have a past-due amount from before December 1, 2022, and believe they have an inaccurate water or wastewater bill.

“It is a pilot program that is utilized in 41 states and 56 tribes,” he said. “We identified this as a means to help our residents out in Jackson.”

The program has come under fire, especially from Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who questioned companies coming in and collecting personal information from residents.

The program is sponsored by JXN Water, the corporation set up by the city’s third-party administrator to govern Jackson’s water and water billing system. That company is working alongside Promise Pay, a private firm, that is helping distribute the grant money on behalf of JXN Water.

Lumumba counters those claims, saying Jackson already has customer information.

“We are the water department. We have your information. We need you to request relief,” he said. “That is why it is organized in that way. For the federal funds to apply, residents have to request it... it’s not in order to gain access to information that we already have.”

The mayor says Stokes’ comments hurt and confuse people who need help the most.

“That concerns me knowing how many times we go to community meetings and people say, ‘I’m suffering on my water bill.’ We go to community meetings where people are questioning whether their water bills are accurate,” he said. “We’re trying to take this bull by the horns and make certain that we get the word out and get relief right where it is needed most.”

Lumumba says if the $20 million is exhausted, “the potential exists that there will be more funding available.”

“There have been those who have expressed concern [for water debt] from December 1 to present, and whether there will be an effort for relief for those individuals,” he said. “If the opportunity presents itself... we will do all we can to find relief for those residents.”

For more information on the program, call (601) 374-5787 or log onto peoplesreliefcampaign.com.

