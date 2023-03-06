Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.(Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories, INC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson
Man ejected from motorcycle after colliding with fallen tree in Madison Co., dies on scene
Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school
Coroner: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 past McDowell Road exit

Latest News

Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
FILE - A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in...
In ‘junk fee’ fight, US shares airlines’ rules for seating families
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, March 6
Country star Sam Hunt to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater
Country star Sam Hunt to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater