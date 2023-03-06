MDOT: All southbound lanes on I-55 past McDowell Road exit closed due to crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All southbound lanes on I-55 past McDowell Road Exit 92 are blocked following a vehicle crash.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the incident happened at 8:22 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities have not given any information on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.