MDOT: All southbound lanes on I-55 past McDowell Road exit closed due to crash
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All southbound lanes on I-55 past McDowell Road Exit 92 are blocked following a vehicle crash.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the incident happened at 8:22 p.m. on Sunday.
Authorities have not given any information on whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story.
