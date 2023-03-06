‘The Lord is faithful and too kind’: Former Miss Mississippi to appear on The Voice

Careers
Holly Brand
Holly Brand(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Season 23 of The Voice premieres at 7 p.m. Monday, with one of Mississippi’s own competing in the show.

Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand will audition in front of the four judges including Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

“The Lord is faithful and too kind,” Brand said in a Facebook post Monday morning. “He has blessed me with more than I deserve, and I’m grateful He’s given me the opportunity to live out my dream on The Voice. All the glory is to Him, and I pray others see Jesus in me through this journey and my career moving forward.”

If you would like to watch Brand’s audition, tune in to WLBT on Monday night at 7 p.m.

Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi in 2021 and Mississippi’s Oustanding Teen in 2017.

James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school

