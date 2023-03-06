Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JSU investigating alleged sexual assault at campus library

Jackson State University
Jackson State University(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State Univeristy is investigating an alleged sexual assault on its campus over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 4, the university issued a Timely Warning notice to its community about the assault in the H.T. Sampson Library.

The suspect is described as a Black male around five feet, ten inches tall, who is believed to be 18 or 19 years old.

Authorities say he stated that his name was Justin and that he was visiting the campus from Tennessee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black pants.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson State University Police Department at (601) 979-2580.

