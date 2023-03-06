Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JSU confirms arrest made in alleged sexual assault at campus library

(Jackson State University Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred at Jackson State University’s library over the weekend.

“The Jackson State University Department of Public Safety has made an arrest in the alleged sexual assault,” a statement from Director of Public Relations Rachel James-Terry.

“Due to this being an ongoing investigation, we cannot further comment on this matter.”

On Saturday, March 4, the university issued a Timely Warning notice to its community about the assault in the H.T. Sampson Library.

The suspect was described as a Black male around five feet, ten inches tall, who is believed to be 18 or 19 years old.

Authorities say he stated that his name was Justin and that he was visiting the campus from Tennessee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black pants.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson State University Police Department at (601) 979-2580.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Yarbough
JPD releases photo of college student charged with raping two JSU classmates
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
70-year-old woman arrested for burglary in Jackson
Hattiesburg PD say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Donnie Shoulders, 19
JPD: Teenager arrested for kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Audit reveals $17.6M shortfall in water and sewer, $3.8M shortfall in sanitation

Latest News

Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.
Passenger dies after car flips over ‘several times,’ collides with tree in Copiah Co.
Bill prohibiting property value-based billing passes Senate, headed to conference committee
Texas head coach Chris Beard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Report: Chris Beard eyed to replace Kermit Davis at Ole Miss
City leaders ready to release more video of Tyre Nichols case
Judge blocks city’s release of video in Tyre Nichols case
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal