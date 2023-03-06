JSU confirms arrest made in alleged sexual assault at campus library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred at Jackson State University’s library over the weekend.

“The Jackson State University Department of Public Safety has made an arrest in the alleged sexual assault,” a statement from Director of Public Relations Rachel James-Terry.

“Due to this being an ongoing investigation, we cannot further comment on this matter.”

On Saturday, March 4, the university issued a Timely Warning notice to its community about the assault in the H.T. Sampson Library.

The suspect was described as a Black male around five feet, ten inches tall, who is believed to be 18 or 19 years old.

Authorities say he stated that his name was Justin and that he was visiting the campus from Tennessee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black pants.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson State University Police Department at (601) 979-2580.

