Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jerry Lee Lewis III, the youngest son of Jerry Lee Lewis, was evicted from the Lewis Ranch on Sunday after a judge ordered him to vacate the property when it was listed for sale at the beginning of January.

Lewis was served a lawsuit on Jan. 10, ordering him and his children to vacate the property by March 5.

Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer” has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family, despite the fact that the home was never legally owned by the rock n roll legend to begin with.

The name on the deed is The Killer’s long-time friend, brother-in-law, and manager, Cecil Harrelson. Harrelson passed in 2013, transferring the ranch to his three children.

The process of how to market and eventually sell the property is being discussed among the Harrelsons.

Lewis launched a GoFundMe with the hopes to fundraise enough money to place a down payment on the ranch, but he was only able to raise $2,820 of his $80,000 goal.

Mary Jean Ferguson, one of Harrelson’s daughters, released the following statement:

“We now have vacant possession of the property known as the Lewis Ranch, at 1595 Malone Road in Nesbit. We are currently securing the property and making an initial assessment so that all necessary work can begin. We will soon be considering offers in a couple of weeks. There is not set listing price at this time. We hope to find a buyer who has a vision for the property that will honor Uncle Jerry’s legacy. We have created a Facebook group to involve the fans and the community in a positive discussion about the future of the ranch. A true legacy is not static. A legacy built entirely on the past will not stand the test of time. A legacy built on creating a better future while honoring the past would be our wish for the Lewis Ranch. We believe this property can be so much more than a private residence or housing development. Thank you to all those who have been in touch.”

