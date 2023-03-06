Jackson community holds outreach program to curve gun violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We have to teach our students conflict resolution and to pick their battles. Everything is not about a fight or a gun fight,” said Funmilayo Tilden, a JPS teacher who lost three students to gun violence.

West Jackson residents say they’re taking a stand against youth gun violence before more lives are threatened.

“If I would have paid for my gas at the pump, I wouldn’t be standing here right now,” said Rev. Clifton Jackson. “Soon as I walked into the service station, me and another gentlemen vehicles were shot up badly by some 13, 14, 15 year-olds.”

“Kingston Fraser, 6 years old, Aisha Turner, 11 years old, and most recently, Montreal Barry, 16 years old, all my former students. I’m a teacher at JPS. The environment, the atmosphere throughout the school was quiet. It was almost like you could hear the tears falling,” Tilden said.

So how can you help stop the violence? They say creating a positive environment and stepping in as a role model for elementary children is key.

“We got to start now, at the age of eight years old,” said Pastor P.J. Williams. “We can’t wait till they get to 14 or 15.”

Sunday, West Jackson community members acted as role models, dancing, talking, and playing with youth in hopes of steering them away from gun violence.

“When I was talking to the kids, I told them number one that I’m from the same area where we are now,” said Yemi Kings, a Hinds County prosecutor. “And I said I’ll give you the blueprint on how you can become an attorney and what I did. I just stayed in school. They were like, ‘That’s it?’ I said, ‘That’s it. Just stay in school and make the right decisions.’”

