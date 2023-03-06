Careers
I-220 lanes reopen after deadly overnight crash

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after an overnight wreck on I-220.

The highway reopened near Watkins Drive around 6 a.m. Monday, but the crash happened in the southbound lanes around 1 a.m.

WLBT crews potted two cars that were severely damaged.

First responders closed the highway while they investigated and cleared the scene.

WLBT is working to learn the details of this crash.

