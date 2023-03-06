I-220 lanes reopen after deadly overnight crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after an overnight wreck on I-220.

The highway reopened near Watkins Drive around 6 a.m. Monday, but the crash happened in the southbound lanes around 1 a.m.

WLBT crews potted two cars that were severely damaged.

First responders closed the highway while they investigated and cleared the scene.

WLBT is working to learn the details of this crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.