Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds

Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
Hattiesburg man loses more than 400 pounds
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Three years ago, Nicholas Craft was given the worst news of his life.

“The doctor told me if I don’t do something about my weight issue, I was going to end up dying between three to five years,” he said. “So, I made a change.”

This change turned his life around.

In 2019, Craft weighed in at 649 pounds. A change in diet helped him lose weight. After the first month of dieting, he dropped 40 pounds. That’s when he realized it was working.

But without the support of those around him, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“I had a support system, you know, my cousin, Damian, my mom and the rest of my family, my, brothers and sisters,” Craft said.

At one point, Craft was contemplating ending his life.

“I thought about the suicidal thing,” Craft said. “I’d had suicidal thoughts before, too. I just basically talked to my grandmother. She’s the one (who) really pushed me to think of at the beginning, too,”

For those struggling to lose weight, Craft said not to give up.

“If you put your mind to anything, you can do it and believe you can achieve your goal you set your mind to.”

Now, Craft is working towards getting skin removal surgery. His loose skin causes him pain, which is why he is now on disability. He says his insurance will not pay for it. However, he is hoping for a miracle.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson
Man ejected from motorcycle after colliding with fallen tree in Madison Co., dies on scene
Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school
Coroner: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 past McDowell Road exit

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, March 6
Country star Sam Hunt to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater
Country star Sam Hunt to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater
The break washed out the roadbed under half of the street.
Crews respond to major water main break in Fondren
Jamarion Washington
15-year-old in coma dies after hit-skip that occurred in 2020
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record highs early week; showery periods mid-late week