First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With high pressure firmly in control of our weather, on this beautiful Sunday, we enjoyed a full day of sunshine. That allowed Temps to climb above our climate average high (67) to the upper 70s. A southerly wind kicked in this afternoon, so the quick warm up began. We can expect to see an increase in clouds as we head into Monday. Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cool. Expect a low in the mid 50s.

Next week: We’re still on track for even warmer temperatures as a warm front will lift up from the Gulf of Mexico. That will offer up a low-level flow of warm, moist air over the region. We will see an increase in clouds on the first part of the work week, with scattered rain chances and an isolated thunderstorm. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will increase, beginning late Tuesday, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. We are not expecting any severe weather out of the system, but it may drop an inch to an inch and a half of rain through the period. That front will meander over central Mississippi for a couple of days, then dissipate. A significantly cooler surge of air builds in by late week. Both day and night temps will drop 25 to 30 degrees from Monday’s readings. That will be below our seasonal climate norm (66/44).

