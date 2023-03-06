Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Chamber of Commerce Weather Coming to an End
WLBT WX
WLBT WX
By Todd Adams
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With high pressure firmly in control of our weather, on this beautiful Sunday, we enjoyed a full day of sunshine. That allowed Temps to climb above our climate average high (67) to the upper 70s. A southerly wind kicked in this afternoon, so the quick warm up began. We can expect to see an increase in clouds as we head into Monday. Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cool. Expect a low in the mid 50s.

Next week: We’re still on track for even warmer temperatures as a warm front will lift up from the Gulf of Mexico. That will offer up a low-level flow of warm, moist air over the region. We will see an increase in clouds on the first part of the work week, with scattered rain chances and an isolated thunderstorm. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will increase, beginning late Tuesday, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. We are not expecting any severe weather out of the system, but it may drop an inch to an inch and a half of rain through the period. That front will meander over central Mississippi for a couple of days, then dissipate. A significantly cooler surge of air builds in by late week. Both day and night temps will drop 25 to 30 degrees from Monday’s readings. That will be below our seasonal climate norm (66/44).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT WX
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at Jackson house; dog dead
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business

Latest News

WLBT WX
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
WLBT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast: