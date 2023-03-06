Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth possible early this week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High temperatures this afternoon will be near record breaking today in the lower to middle 80s as sunshine breaks between passing clouds. Clouds look to increase across the area during the overnight period as a front approaches from the north. This boundary could also help develop a few stray showers during this time into early Tuesday morning, but chances are fairly low. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

An isolated shower chance will continue into Tuesday as the front sinks farther south overhead. Otherwise, temperatures will run well above normal tomorrow afternoon in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday with the front draped across the area before lifting back north. Another from will swing in by the end of the work week resulting in a better chance for some showers or thunderstorms on Friday. A slight drop in temperatures to the 70s is expected this weekend behind this front. Signs of even cooler air continue to look possible by early next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Shower chances elevated by mid to late week.
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson
Man ejected from motorcycle after colliding with fallen tree in Madison Co., dies on scene
Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
Coroner: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 past McDowell Road exit
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record highs early week; showery periods mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm start to the week; periodic rain chances mid-late week
WLBT WX
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT WX
WLBT at 6p - clipped version