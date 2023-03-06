First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth possible early this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High temperatures this afternoon will be near record breaking today in the lower to middle 80s as sunshine breaks between passing clouds. Clouds look to increase across the area during the overnight period as a front approaches from the north. This boundary could also help develop a few stray showers during this time into early Tuesday morning, but chances are fairly low. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

An isolated shower chance will continue into Tuesday as the front sinks farther south overhead. Otherwise, temperatures will run well above normal tomorrow afternoon in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday with the front draped across the area before lifting back north. Another from will swing in by the end of the work week resulting in a better chance for some showers or thunderstorms on Friday. A slight drop in temperatures to the 70s is expected this weekend behind this front. Signs of even cooler air continue to look possible by early next week.

