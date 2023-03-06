First Alert Forecast: near-record highs early week; showery periods mid-late week

MONDAY: Heading into the new work and school week – expect an easy start with temperatures kicking off in the 50s, we’ll warm efficiently into the lower to middle 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be near record territory by the afternoon hours. A stray shower can’t be ruled out near and south of US 84, though most will stay dry. Clouds will thicken up overnight with lows only falling into the 60s.

TUESDAY: Clouds will be a bit more commonplace across central and southwest Mississippi as a front slips a bit farther south to spark a chance for a few showers here and there, chances around 20-30%. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll drop into the 60s again under mostly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will find its way even farther south on Wednesday, giving a range in temperatures from the 70s north to the 80s south with a few more widely scattered showers possible. The front will fight its way back north Thursday, pushing highs back into the lower to middle 80s. Chances for rain will eventually click up late Thursday into Friday as the cold front makes a move through the region. Beyond the front, a brief push of slightly cooler air will slip into the region ahead of a more substantial front due in early next week.

