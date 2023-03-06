First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather will continue this week and weekend. It will be a little unsettled at times because a weak cool front is going to drop into the area Tuesday and meander around for much of the week. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. A few showers are possible from time to time and maybe a thunderstorm. The higher likelihood of rain comes our way Wednesday into Thursday and possibly again by the end of this weekend. Most of the weekend looks nice with highs in the 70s and partly sunny skies until the chance for storms threatens us Sunday. The average high this time of year is 67 and the average low is 44. It appears a cold wave will arrive here early next week resulting in highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Don’t forget, we spring forward with the clocks on Sunday.

