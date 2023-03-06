Careers
Fire destroys 2 buildings on Highway 51 North in Canton

Buckridge Specialty Woods and Millworks
Buckridge Specialty Woods and Millworks(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire destroyed two buildings on Highway 51 North in Canton.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says the Buckridge Specialty Woods and Millworks caught on fire around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The building owner next door, Bettye Nichols, said she was coming out of church with her family around 12:30 p.m. when she smelled smoke and saw the Buckridge Specialty Woods and Millworks and her building in flames.

Fire crews worked all day to get the fire under control while Nichols’ family watched helplessly from Bettye’s home behind her storefront. By sunset, 50 years of hard work, she said, was gone.

According to the chief, no one was injured.

The Canton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

