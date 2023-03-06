Crews respond to major water main break in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews responded to a major main break Monday morning in Fondren.

A 12-inch main break was reported this morning on Kings Highway near Avondale Street.

Workers turned the water off while WLBT was on the scene.

“This is a big one right here,” a crew member said, standing over the break.

The break had washed out much of the roadbed underneath the asphalt.

It was not known how long it would take to fix.

Fondren Renaissance Foundation had placed orange cones around the site.

We reached out to Jackson water manager Ted Henifin and are waiting to hear back.

