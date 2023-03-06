Careers
Country star Sam Hunt to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Country singer Sam Hunt is hitting the road in 2023 and one of his stops will be in Brandon, Mississippi.

Hunt has announced his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, a 27-stop string of shows that launches on July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut, and continues into early September.

He’s pairing his new tour with new music. Hunt will drop a new song called “Outskirts” on Friday (March 10), which is the same day tickets to the tour go on sale.

Hunt will feature special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose at The Brandon Amphitheater on Thursday, July 20.

