Country star Sam Hunt to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Country singer Sam Hunt is hitting the road in 2023 and one of his stops will be in Brandon, Mississippi.

Hunt has announced his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, a 27-stop string of shows that launches on July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut, and continues into early September.

Summer On The Outskirts 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, March 10th. Featuring special guests @BrettYoungMusic & @Lily_Rose_Music.



New song, Outskirts, out Friday.



Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at:https://t.co/OfWo1AB4F5 and visit https://t.co/uLKjN3kOqH for VIP packages. pic.twitter.com/ChK8pFzkvb — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) March 6, 2023

He’s pairing his new tour with new music. Hunt will drop a new song called “Outskirts” on Friday (March 10), which is the same day tickets to the tour go on sale.

Hunt will feature special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose at The Brandon Amphitheater on Thursday, July 20.

