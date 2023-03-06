Careers
Coroner: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 past McDowell Road exit

(MDOT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on I-55 past McDowell Road Exit 92. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the pedestrian could not be identified because they did not have any ID on them.

MDOT has cleared the scene after previously closing all southbound lanes near the incident.

