Mothers of Murdered Sons

Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge Monday morning, March 6, officials said.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(Family members)

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

His body was found in a vacant lot, family members confirmed.

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He was from Walton County, Ga.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area, officials said.

Texas EquuSearch said law enforcement got a call early this morning from someone driving by who smelled a foul odor. They said the body was supposedly rolled in carpet, covered in plastic.

Millard’s cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back in for more details.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

