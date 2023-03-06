Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Biden speaks at firefighters conference

President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center in Virginia Beach, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden spoke Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

The IAFF represents more than 334,000 full-time firefighters and paramedics in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Hundreds of firefighters are expected to be in attendance for the conference.

The organization advocates and lobbies lawmakers for issues affecting the health, safety and other issues for fire officials.

The group backed a recent bipartisan bill aimed at railway safety in response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which would also include a larger budget for hazardous materials training.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson
Man ejected from motorcycle after colliding with fallen tree in Madison Co., dies on scene
Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
Coroner: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 past McDowell Road exit
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school

Latest News

A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine unyielding in Bakhmut as Russian troops close in
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
2 newborns safely surrendered to baby boxes in Indiana within 48 hours
Jamarion Washington
15-year-old in coma dies after hit-skip that occurred in 2020
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter glitches as links, logins fail