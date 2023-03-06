15-year-old in coma dies after hit-skip that occurred in 2020

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teen that was in a coma after being hit by a vehicle in November of 2020 died Sunday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Jamarion Washington, 15, was 12 years old when someone hit him with a vehicle on Gilpin Avenue in the Evanston neighborhood.

According to a previous story, the driver who hit Washington did not stop and still has not been arrested.

Washington’s family described the situation as a “nightmare” and had been praying for the teen’s recovery.

“It’s traumatizing, it’s sickening, it’s heartbreaking, it’s suffocating, it’s a nightmare,” Djwan Ashley, Washington’s grandmother, told FOX19′s Kendall Hyde. “I don’t know another way to put it besides it’s sad.”

Cincinnati police closed the case in June 2021 claiming that they had no more leads to the incident, but that they would reopen it if they received a tip.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.