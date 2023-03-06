Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

15-year-old in coma dies after hit-skip that occurred in 2020

Jamarion Washington
Jamarion Washington(Provided)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teen that was in a coma after being hit by a vehicle in November of 2020 died Sunday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.

Jamarion Washington, 15, was 12 years old when someone hit him with a vehicle on Gilpin Avenue in the Evanston neighborhood.

According to a previous story, the driver who hit Washington did not stop and still has not been arrested.

Washington’s family described the situation as a “nightmare” and had been praying for the teen’s recovery.

“It’s traumatizing, it’s sickening, it’s heartbreaking, it’s suffocating, it’s a nightmare,” Djwan Ashley, Washington’s grandmother, told FOX19′s Kendall Hyde. “I don’t know another way to put it besides it’s sad.”

Cincinnati police closed the case in June 2021 claiming that they had no more leads to the incident, but that they would reopen it if they received a tip.

