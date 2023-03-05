Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

USM chef headed to national culinary competition in New York

Joshua Cathey will participate in a national culinary competition in New York in July.
Joshua Cathey will participate in a national culinary competition in New York in July.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is home to a top chef who’ll be participating in a national culinary championship in the Big Apple this summer.

Joshua Cathey is executive chef at Southern Miss,

Last month, he won a southern regional Aramark competition at Auburn University

Now, he’s headed to a national competition in New York in July, where he’ll compete against six other regional winners.

“(I’m) really looking forward to the competition,” Cathey said. “As they say, iron sharpens iron, so I’m looking to go up against these other extremely talented chefs, and hoping to bring back the gold and represent Hattiesburg and USM as well.”

Cathey is a 2011 graduate of USM.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in tourism management.

“For us, it’s a proud thing for the clients here at Southern Miss, that we’re actually bringing some prestige to the campus and that out of all of the accounts in the South, it’s Southern Miss that’s got the chef that’s going to represent the nationals,” said Charlie Dorsa, district manager for Aramark and Eagle Dining.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at Jackson house; dog dead
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business

Latest News

DIGITAL DESK: Mississippi prisons doing better, Jackson bills to make city safer, lawmakers says
DIGITAL DESK: Mississippi prisons doing better, Jackson bills to make city safer, lawmakers says
“We are the only dispensary in the state to be connected to a cultivation and processing...
Mississippi native to open cannabis dispensary in Byram
Board members decided to take the issue under advisement, saying they want to look more into...
Singing River Healthcare Academy breaks ground as Mississippi’s first medical workforce academy
Junior League of Jackson gifts JPS schools with over $100K
Junior League of Jackson gifts JPS schools with over $100K
On Sept. 13, stocks tumbled to their worst day in more than two years, knocking the Dow Jones...
USM finance professor offers perspective on stock market’s instability