Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Rankin Co. woman

Martha Ann Carter
Martha Ann Carter(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Rankin County woman.

Martha Ann Carter is described as a Black woman around five feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, March 4, Carter was last seen in the 200 block of Huckleberry Lane in Brandon, Mississippi, walking in an unknown direction. MBI says she was wearing a tan shirt and black shorts with white trim.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 852-1480.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson
Brett DiBiase
Former wrestler tied to TANF scandal pleads guilty to conspiracy in federal court
Power outage
42K Mississippians without power after strong winds cause outages

Latest News

Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at Jackson house; dog dead
Maisie Brown
Jackson State student makes history after becoming Truman Scholarship finalist