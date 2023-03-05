Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Rankin Co. woman

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Rankin County woman.

Martha Ann Carter is described as a Black woman around five feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, March 4, Carter was last seen in the 200 block of Huckleberry Lane in Brandon, Mississippi, walking in an unknown direction. MBI says she was wearing a tan shirt and black shorts with white trim.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 852-1480.

