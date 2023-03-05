Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Orange Mound home to newest mural dedicated to Tyre Nichols

By Joel Griffin Moore and Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community of Orange Mound pays homage to the legacy of Tyre Nichols.

The painting features Nichols himself along with some of his favorite things―like skateboarding and a sunset.

You can also see the words “change the world " sprawled across the left side of the mural. an ode to the protest and fight for social justice that Nichols’ death ignited.

Action News 5 spoke to the artist behind this mural, Lourans Mikhail, who is from San Diego.

He says his heart goes out to the family and community and says painting this mural is the least he can do to help heal.

“We need to address a lot of things in this country, you know. Not just in Memphis but everywhere in the world and, I think this is something that should have never happened. I just feel for him and his family and kid, the community, stepdad, his mother especially, it’s the least I could do,” said Mikhail

The mural is near the corner of Pendleton Street and Park Avenue.

