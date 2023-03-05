Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates

Every year, people become victims of package theft. Roughly 260 million packages were stolen in 2022 according to SafeWise.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Every year, people become victims of package theft. Roughly 260 million packages were stolen in 2022 according to SafeWise. The report also notes three out of four Americans will become victims to crime in their lifetime.

After witnessing countless porch pirate crimes among neighbors and friends Moss Point, Mississippi resident Isaac Davison designed a clever solution to help ward off package burglars, an anti-theft device

“I just started building it,” he says. “I didn’t have nothing go on. I was just building and when I finished, I came up with this.”

The device offers a secure location for delivery drivers to drop off packages at your home. It stands approximately six feet tall and weighs and estimated one hundred and fifty pounds. Davison says it’s massive but the process to use it is as simple as it gets.

“Open the lid and the whole top leans over,” says Davison. “It has a trap door on the inside, and when the package people bring the package all they have do is lift the lid. Push the trap door down and drop it. You got six feet all the way down. Let it go and close.”

Davison created the product to be sustainable and have longevity.

“It’s made out of plywood and aluminum,” says the entrepreneur. “It’s termite proof at the bottom because it’s going to go in the ground. I got house wrapping to help protect from water.”

The product will cost you around fifteen hundred dollars, as he says there is nothing to compare it to on the market in terms of volume.

He’s tested it with various postal carriers, including Amazon. So far, he’s received a positive response on the overall concept.

Davison will be showcasing the device to the public March 11 at Office Depot in Pascagoula.

For more information on the anti-theft device, contact (228)-627-1202.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson
Man ejected from motorcycle after colliding with fallen tree in Madison Co., dies on scene
Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
Coroner: Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 past McDowell Road exit
James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Jackson State University
JSU investigating alleged sexual assault at campus library
Holly Brand
‘The Lord is faithful and too kind’: Former Miss Mississippi to appear on The Voice
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Dennis Allen coached Derek Carr in Oakland. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Saints sign QB Derek Carr to 4-year, $150M deal