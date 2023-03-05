Man ejected from motorcycle after colliding with fallen tree in Madison Co., dies on scene

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 43 in Madison County. It happened on March 4 at 8:48 p.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Anthony Jackson, 34, was traveling southbound when he collided with a tree that had fallen in the roadway near Sulpher Springs Road. The collision caused Jackson to eject from his 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He died on the scene.

According to MHP, the motorcycle collided with 33-year-old Kelvin Smith’s 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, which was traveling northbound. The collision did not injure Smith.

