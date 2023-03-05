Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man ejected from motorcycle after colliding with fallen tree in Madison Co., dies on scene

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 43 in Madison County. It happened on March 4 at 8:48 p.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Anthony Jackson, 34, was traveling southbound when he collided with a tree that had fallen in the roadway near Sulpher Springs Road. The collision caused Jackson to eject from his 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He died on the scene.

According to MHP, the motorcycle collided with 33-year-old Kelvin Smith’s 2017 Chevrolet Camaro, which was traveling northbound. The collision did not injure Smith.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at Jackson house; dog dead
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business

Latest News

James "Jimmy" Chilimigras has won several awards.
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school
Three people died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on U.S. 49 near U.S. 98 east exit
3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49
A Hattiesburg man was charged with first-degree murder and his sister charged with hindering...
2 arrested in connection with early Sunday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Orange Mound is now home to mural dedicated to Tyre Nichols by artist, Lourans Mikhail.
Orange Mound home to newest mural dedicated to Tyre Nichols