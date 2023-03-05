Leavell Woods Baseball Park now registering for spring baseball camp

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time in about a decade, it’s time to play ball at a South Jackson baseball park. After a major renovation project, the field is ready to go for spring baseball camp.

After being neglected for more than ten years, volunteers and church groups spent much of last year renovating Leavell Woods Baseball Park. The park’s president, Eric Barbour, says the next task is to get as many young boys and girls as possible to take advantage of the field for spring camp.

“I get excited about doing things to help the youth,” Barbour said. “I grew up, and somebody was out there to help me and point me in the right direction and give me the mentorship I deserve.”

However, he says he hasn’t had many signs up yet and is hoping participation ramps up before camp starts this spring.

That is why he spent Saturday morning posting flyers and putting up signs to get the word out to parents, even pushing back the registration deadline for another two weeks to give more children an opportunity to sign up.

“The first date started on February 4th. We have now extended the date in order to get more kids out here at the ballpark but we are optimistic that we will have the numbers that we need,” Barbour said.

His efforts already appear to be working. One teen says he asked his mother to sign him up after seeing a sign along the road. Now he’s hoping more young people will tag along.

Barbour and several parents say it’s crucial to get kids involved in the camp as youth violence continues to plague the capital city.

“It’s important to me because it will keep him out of trouble because with everything going on in the city, it will teach them responsibility and stuff like that,” Ashley Roberts said.

“With the crime that we have today, I’m not trying to lose our kids,” said Barbour. “You know, if you start them early and give them something positive to do, you basically can save a lot of kids’ lives. So with that being said, I’m determined to do what it takes to keep these kids busy, keep their minds from being idol, and just giving them something positive to do.”

Barbour says you can register in person on Saturday at the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids ages 3 through 15 are eligible to play. Volunteers and assistant coaches are also needed.

