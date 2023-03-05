Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A large fire broke out at a law firm in downtown Jackson.

Multiple fire crews are trying to extinguish the fire at Eaves Law Firm on Capitol Street. The firm sits next to the Faulkner building, where dozens of people attending a wedding were forced to evacuate.

WLBT crews spotted at least three ambulances on the scene.

Officials have not given any information on whether anyone was injured or the cause of the fire. This is a developing story.

