Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson

(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A large fire broke out at a law firm in downtown Jackson.

Multiple fire crews are trying to extinguish the fire at Eaves Law Firm on Capitol Street. The firm sits next to the Faulkner building, where dozens of people attending a wedding were forced to evacuate.

WLBT crews spotted at least three ambulances on the scene.

Officials have not given any information on whether anyone was injured or the cause of the fire. This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson
Brett DiBiase
Former wrestler tied to TANF scandal pleads guilty to conspiracy in federal court
Power outage
42K Mississippians without power after strong winds cause outages

Latest News

Saturday state title games
Martha Ann Carter
Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Rankin Co. woman
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a shooting at the food court at Turtle Creek Mall.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for suspect in shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall