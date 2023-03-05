JSU basketball squads receive SWAC Tournament placements

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State Women’s and Men’s basketball received their seedings for the 2023 Cricket Southwestern Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament Saturday night.

Both squads beat Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Mississippi Saturday to end the regular season.

The Jackson State women ended the season on a 14-game winning streak and the men closed out the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

The Lady Tigers enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed after claiming their fourth consecutive SWAC regular season title in late February with a 17-1 record in the SWAC. They will play the No. 8 seed Grambling State Tigers in Game two of the tournament.

After barely making the tournament as a No. 7 seed last season, first-year head coach Mo Williams led his hometown team to a much-improved 12-6 conference record and cementing the Tigers as a top 3 seed.

The No. 3 seeded Tigers will play the No. 6 seeded Prairie View A&M Panthers in Game three of the tournament.

Women’s head coach Tomekia Reed and her squad beat Grambling State 67-52 earlier in the season while the men will look to get avenge their 59-50 loss against the Panthers in January.

Tournament play will begin begin on Wednesday, March 8 and will be hosted at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The regular season champs will play their first game on March 8 at 5:30 p.m. and the No. 3 JSU men will play the following day at 2 p.m.

Below is the tournament bracket provided by the SWAC:

