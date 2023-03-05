Jackson State sweeps Alcorn in run-rule fashion, extends winning streak to 9 games

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second consecutive game, Jackson State baseball mercy-rules Alcorn State - this time in seven innings - to clinch the weekend series and extend their win-streak to eight games.

The Tigers can’t be stopped at the plate right now, exploding for 19 runs off 14 hits, and they crossed the plate in every inning played Saturday afternoon.

The scoring started early and was continued throughout the entirety of the contest, with left fielder Jordon Smiley leading the charge in the batter’s box for JSU on a career day.

Smiley was responsible for a remarkable career-high of 7 RBIs and went 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored. Third baseman Marcus Atterberry went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate Saturday afternoon and scored four runs. Designated hitter Jordan Young went a perfect 2-for-2 as well.

As a team, Jackson State combined for a batting average of 0.424 at the plate against the Braves’ pitchers and every starter reached base at least one time.

Pitcher Christian Womble got his second win on the mound for the Tigers this season and third as the starting pitcher.

The Tigers completed a three-game, run-rule sweep of Alcorn State Sunday afternoon away from home for the second year in a row and increase their win-streak to nine games.

Jackson State completed the sweep in seven innings for the second time in the weekend series.

The Tigers stayed hot at the plate for the entirety of the series, averaging just over 16 runs a game.

As a team, Jackson State concluded the week with a batting average of .375 at the plate, with 26 extra-base hits (13 doubles, eight triples, five home runs) among its 75 total hits.

Sunday, JSU was led by Myles White, who went 3-for-5 in the batter’s box with three RBI to lead the 11-hit attack for Jackson State.

Colby Guy earned his second win on the mound, allowing seven hits and three runs, walking four and striking out two.

JSU will host a midweek game against Butler at Braddy field on Wednesday, March 8. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m.

