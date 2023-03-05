Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson State run-rules Alcorn again, extends winning streak to 8 games

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second consecutive game, Jackson State baseball mercy-rules Alcorn State - this time in seven innings - to clinch the weekend series and extend their win-streak to eight games.

The Tigers can’t be stopped at the plate right now, exploding for 19 runs off 14 hits, and they crossed the plate in every inning played Saturday afternoon.

The scoring started early and was continued throughout the entirety of the contest, with left fielder Jordon Smiley leading the charge in the batter’s box for JSU on a career day.

Smiley was responsible for a remarkable career-high of 7 RBIs and went 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored. Third baseman Marcus Atterberry went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate Saturday afternoon and scored four runs. Designated hitter Jordan Young went a perfect 2-for-2 as well.

As a team, Jackson State combined for a batting average of 0.424 at the plate against the Braves’ pitchers and every starter reached base at least one time.

Pitcher Christian Womble got his fourth win on the mound for the Tigers this season and third as the starting pitcher.

Jackson State will go for the sweep over their in-state rival Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at Jackson house; dog dead

Latest News

JSU basketball squads receive SWAC Tournament placements (Garrett Busby)
JSU basketball squads receive SWAC Tournament placements
Caver K’s 10, JSU baseball run-rules rival Alcorn State for 7th straight win SOURCE: WLBT
Caver K’s 10, JSU baseball run-rules rival Alcorn State for 7th straight win
JSU football’s Blue and White game receives unofficial date (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JSU football’s Blue and White game receives date
Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week
Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week