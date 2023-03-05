Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall

Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday, members of the Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired inside Turtle Creek Mall just before 5:30 p.m.

Shortly after, officers were notified of an individual that arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

One other individual inside was injured by people running after the shooting occurred.

No other individuals inside the establishment have reported any injuries at this time.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

