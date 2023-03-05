Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Germantown girls, Northwest Rankin boys win 6A state championship

Both schools win their first state championship
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The highly anticipated battle for Rankin County ended with the golden ball travelling to the north side of I-20, as Northwest Rankin defeated Brandon 66-52 in the Class 6A Boys’ State Championship Saturday night.

Despite losing both games in the regular season to the Bulldogs, the Cougars won when it counted. Senior guard Brendan Brown led the Cougars with 20 points, and was named the game MVP.

“It feels good, it’s a once in a lifetime feeling,” Brown said of the win. “It ain’t going to come around no more. You know, we never had all of our people when we played them, and this time we had all of our people, and it felt like they just couldn’t keep up with us. This was the battle of Rankin County, so it was big, and now we own Rankin County.”

The championship is the first boys’ basketball title in Northwest Rankin history.

Earlier in the evening, another local team won its first state championship, as the Germantown girls’ basketball team defeated Tupelo 64-43.

Maverick senior forward, and Texas Longhorn commit, Madison Booker, recorded a double-double, with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Two seasons ago, the Mavericks lost by just four points in the title game, falling to Olive Branch 66-62.

“I’ve been here at Germantown since the school’s been open,” said head coach Jamie Glasgow. “From the first year we started to this year, we’ve come a long way.”

Booneville High School swept the 3A championships, with the girls’ defeated Forest 58-31, and the boys defeating Southeast Lauderdale 70-51.

After the loss, Forest head coach Teont Boyd called the game a lesson for his players.

“We never got a rhythm started, and once we did, it was a little too late,” he said. “I mean, first time [playing in the championship] in 24 years, so I’m proud of them; I mean, that’s what I told them. In life, it’s going to have adversity... you’re going to have times where things don’t go right. How you bounce back from it though, that’s the life lesson.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson
Brett DiBiase
Former wrestler tied to TANF scandal pleads guilty to conspiracy in federal court
Power outage
42K Mississippians without power after strong winds cause outages

Latest News

Yazoo City wins first title since '96
McEvans, Yazoo City boys win state championship
Northwest Rankin defeats Horn Lake
MHSAA 6A state championship to feature a Rankin County match-up
MRA girl's basketball, Jackson Prep boy’s basketball claim MAIS Overall Championship
MRA girls’ basketball, Jackson Prep boys’ basketball claim MAIS Overall Championship
The Chargers defeat the Golden Tornadoes 68-37
MHSAA semi-final results, Feb. 28