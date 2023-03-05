First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another cool night, under a clear sky, across the central MS. The mid and upper 40s are close to our seasonal norm. But, warmer temps are on the horizon for next week, as a warm front will lift up from the Gulf of Mexico. That will offer up a low-level flow of warm, moist air over the region. So, we will see an increase in clouds on the first part of the work week, with scattered rain chances. More widespread showers and thunderstorms will increase, beginning Tuesday, as a cold front is expected to develop and approach from the west. Some refreshing news, we are not expecting any severe weather out of the system. It looks like it will meander over central Mississippi for a couple of days, then move out of the area. That means increased rain chances through the week, then a return of cooler temperatures by Friday. Significantly cooler, as we will drop below our climate norm (66/44)and see highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

