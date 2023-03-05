First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This afternoon we will climb above our climate average high (66) to near 80. A southerly wind will kick in today, so expect to start warming and see an increase in clouds as we head into Monday. Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cool. Expect a low in the mid 50s.

Next week: We’re still on track for a warming trend as a warm front will lift up from the Gulf of Mexico. That will offer up a low-level flow of warm, moist air over the region. So, we will see an increase in clouds on the first part of the work week, with scattered rain chances and an isolated thunderstorm. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will increase, beginning Tuesday, as a cold front is expected to develop and approach from the west. We are not expecting any severe weather out of the system, but it will likely drop an inch to an inch and a half of rain through the period. It looks like it will meander over central Mississippi for a couple of days, then move out of the area.

Significantly cooler weather builds in by late week, with temperatures dropping below our climate norm (66/44).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.