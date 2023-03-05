3 dead in single-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 49

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people died Sunday in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 49.

Hattiesburg police said the vehicle was traveling north on 49 when the accident occurred around noon south of the U.S. 98 east exit.

Multiple individuals were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, as were two passengers.

Names of the victims are being withheld pending release upon notification of next of kin, said Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

Two other passengers were taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

