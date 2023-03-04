‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at Jackson house; dog dead

Careers
(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A house is a total loss, and a dog is dead after a fire broke out on Evergreen Street in Jackson.

Patrick Armon with the Jackson Fire Department says the fire originated at 727 Evergreen Street. Two people were able to escape the home with no injuries. Unfortunately, their dog, who was tied up in the yard, died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, Armon says it will be challenging because the home is a total loss.

Multiple other homes nearby sustained damage from the fire.

  • 729 Evergreen Street - exposure problem
  • 725 Evergreen Street- minimal damage
  • 738 Winter Street- damage to shed in backyard

