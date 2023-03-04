Jackson State student makes history after becoming Truman Scholarship finalist

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State student made history after becoming a Harry S. Truman Foundation Scholarship finalist.

Maisie Brown, a political science student, is the university’s first student to receive the honor. She is one of two finalists from an HBCU and one of three from Mississippi.

“I am very excited because two students from HBCUs were among the finalist, and it’s nice to be a part of that representation. I just want to help set the standard and expose people to what’s out there, and hopefully, I can help others get to this point,” Brown shared. “I want to share my application experience with them and offer any kind of assistance they may need.”

The Truman Foundation chooses finalists from 705 applicants and 275 institutions. She joins 199 elite scholars from 133 institutions who were selected as finalists. Each year the foundation awards 55-65 students $30,000 to apply toward graduate education in various public service fields.

Brown and the remaining finalists will undergo interviews with the foundation’s regional review panels between March 2 and April 4. Her interview will be conducted in Nashville on March 20.

