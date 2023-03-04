Jackson robotics team headed to state championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson, Mississippi, robotics team is headed to Ole Miss to compete in the state championship.

The Jackson/Hinds Library System’s Spark-O-Matic Robotics Team advanced to the Mississippi First Tech Challenge Championship after performing well at the qualifying rounds in Laurel, Mississippi, on February 11.

JHLS says it is proud of its team, comprised of teens who meet at the library to learn STEM skills, build robots, and train to take their work to competitions.

“In this new information technology age where folks are distracted by stories about failing library buildings, it is good to know that we have great technology program partnerships that are winning for our teens,” said Floyd Council, Executive Director. “We are thankful for our partnership with Herb Brown of the Mississippi Coding Academy and head coach Marc Leffler who has been doing youth programming in robotics and digital arts at Medgar Evers Library for several years, working with Ann Sanders of JHLS.”

The state competition began on March 3 and will end on March 4 at the Tad Smith Coliseum. Eighteen teams will represent their schools and communities as they seek to earn invitations to the First Tech Challenge World Championship, which will be held in Houston, Texas, in April.

Team members:

Ollie Walker

Kris Johnson

Kyle Johnson

Deren Guice

Kayliann Stevens

Christian Bradfield

Daniel Knott

COACHES

Marc Leffler (Head Coach)

Herb Brown (Mississippi Coding Academy)

Kelvin Walton

Derick Chapman

