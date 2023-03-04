Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson robotics team headed to state championship

Spark-O-Matic Robotics Team
Spark-O-Matic Robotics Team(Jackson/Hinds Library System)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson, Mississippi, robotics team is headed to Ole Miss to compete in the state championship.

The Jackson/Hinds Library System’s Spark-O-Matic Robotics Team advanced to the Mississippi First Tech Challenge Championship after performing well at the qualifying rounds in Laurel, Mississippi, on February 11.

JHLS says it is proud of its team, comprised of teens who meet at the library to learn STEM skills, build robots, and train to take their work to competitions.

“In this new information technology age where folks are distracted by stories about failing library buildings, it is good to know that we have great technology program partnerships that are winning for our teens,” said Floyd Council, Executive Director. “We are thankful for our partnership with Herb Brown of the Mississippi Coding Academy and head coach Marc Leffler who has been doing youth programming in robotics and digital arts at Medgar Evers Library for several years, working with Ann Sanders of JHLS.”

The state competition began on March 3 and will end on March 4 at the Tad Smith Coliseum. Eighteen teams will represent their schools and communities as they seek to earn invitations to the First Tech Challenge World Championship, which will be held in Houston, Texas, in April.

Team members:

  • Ollie Walker
  • Kris Johnson
  • Kyle Johnson
  • Deren Guice
  • Kayliann Stevens
  • Christian Bradfield
  • Daniel Knott
  • COACHES
  • Marc Leffler (Head Coach)
  • Herb Brown (Mississippi Coding Academy)
  • Kelvin Walton
  • Derick Chapman

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Brett DiBiase
Former wrestler tied to TANF scandal pleads guilty to conspiracy in federal court
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson
Power outage
42K Mississippians without power after strong winds cause outages

Latest News

WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
JCSD rescues 6 malnourished huskies
JCSD rescues 6 malnourished huskies
Paradise Pier offers a family friendly setting for the Gulf Coast hoping to bring tourism to...
Biloxi welcomes its latest family-friendly attraction to Coast with Paradise Pier
Two Pearl boxers to fight in Henry Armstrong Classic
Two Pearl boxers to fight in Henry Armstrong Classic