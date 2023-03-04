Careers
First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winds will continue to lighten up through Saturday morning as our cold front pulls farther away to the northeast. A mostly clear sky will be overhead as temperatures fall to the 40s by morning. Nice and quiet conditions are expected for this weekend as high pressure influences our weather. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with lots of sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures are on track to be slightly warmer on Sunday afternoon in the middle to upper 70s as winds become more southerly. 80-degree weather will quickly make a return by early next week in addition to the chance for some showers. Rain chances look to be elevated through mid-week as a frontal system drop in, eventually allowing for cooler air to funnel in across our area. Significantly colder weather is possible toward the end of next week and into the weekend.

