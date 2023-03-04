Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission

Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown St. Louis building.(St. Louis Fire Department)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - First responders in Missouri say one of their search and rescue team members has died.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported a K-9 from its search and rescue unit died on Friday night.

Officials said the K-9, named Balko, tragically died while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis.

The fire department said it is with “profound sadness” it announces Balko’s death.

According to authorities, Balko was 6 years old. He is credited with working on several searches, including a large building fire in January in the St. Louis area.

“Rest easy, Balko. We’ll take it from here,” the department shared on social media.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Brett DiBiase
Former wrestler tied to TANF scandal pleads guilty to conspiracy in federal court
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson
Power outage
42K Mississippians without power after strong winds cause outages

Latest News

Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
WLBT at 6p
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at Jackson house; dog dead
Maisie Brown
Jackson State student makes history after becoming Truman Scholarship finalist