Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured

According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce...
According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue in Pascagoula on Saturday.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Pascagoula PD, one person is dead following a shooting at the corner of Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue in Pascagoula on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

According to officials, officers found one victim dead and another with injuries. Another victim was found injured at Regency Wood Apartments on Long Avenue.

Officers are currently working to locate suspects and ask the public to avoid the area as it is an active crime scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Pascagoula PD at 228-762-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocquiez Williams
Murder suspect released after serving time for separate crime
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
‘Total loss’: Fire breaks out at Jackson house; dog dead
Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Leavell Woods Baseball Park now registering for spring baseball camp
Hattiesburg police arrested and charged a 16-year-old female with four counts of aggravated...
Hattiesburg police arrest, charge juvenile with Saturday mall shooting
Large fire breaks out at law firm in downtown Jackson
Saturday state title games