Councilman wants to use federal funds to fix Old Canton ‘road slide’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of Jackson’s federal infrastructure funds could go to repair a road slide along Old Canton Road.

Council President Ashby Foote is calling on the city to use a portion of its Section 219 money to make the fix the street, saying the repairs likely won’t happen otherwise.

“We need to get it fixed right away because it’s dangerous,” he said. “It’s a road, bridge and drainage issue.”

Part of Old Canton Road at Hanging Moss Creek has been blocked off by orange cones for weeks, after a portion of the road there collapsed.

WLBT reported on the road slide previously, but on a visit Friday, conditions appeared to be getting worse.

More ground under the road had washed away, while what appeared to be a roughly foot-wide section of asphalt along the collapsed area was starting to break off.

At the same time, the retaining wall that previously abutted the box culvert had been pushed several feet away and was leaning on a pile of dirt and rubble.

Foote said he was made aware of the problem weeks ago and immediately contacted interim Public Works Director Robert Lee.

He says he asked the interim director to make the project a priority and to seek a portion of the city’s recently allocated Section 219 funds to cover costs.

Section 219 is the Environmental Infrastructure Program under the Water Resources Development Act.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently received $25 million in Section 219 money to use on water and sewer needs in the city of Jackson.

Another $100 million, meanwhile, has been authorized by Congress but yet to be allocated.

According to Corps documents, the funds can be used to “assist non-federal interests in carrying out water-related environmental infrastructure and resource protection and development projects.”

On February 6, the Corps’ Vicksburg District entered a “project partnership agreement” with the city to use a portion of the $25 million to install a new 100-million-gallon-a-day pump at the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Foote says Old Canton likely qualifies for Section 219 funding as well because it involves drainage infrastructure. He says Jackson can’t make the repairs without the Corps’ help.

“It will take an engineer to fix it because it involves the drainage system and the road,” he said. “We don’t have the internal capacity to do it.”

Documents obtained by WLBT show Public Works had just two engineers on staff as of January 2023, including the current public works director, who at the time was serving as city engineer.

Under Section 219, the Corps would be responsible for hiring a design firm to draw up plans and hiring a contractor. Federal procurement laws would have to be followed, Foote said.

WRDA funding would cover up to 75 percent of project costs, while the city would be required to provide a 25 percent local match.

The federal cost share portion of the work could run no more than $5 million, Corps documents show.

Foote was unsure how much it would cost to fix the street but believes it will be an expensive undertaking.

At least three road slides have been reported in Jackson. Others include at the bridge at Silas Brown and Jeffferson Street, and at McCluer Road near the cemetery.

“It’s a combo of drainage, bridge and road work,” Foote said, “but we need to get on it.”

