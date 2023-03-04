Caver K’s 10, JSU baseball run-rules rival Alcorn State for 7th straight win

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State baseball is on fire right now in the batter’s box and on the mound, boasting a seven-game win streak after beating in-state rival Alcorn State 13-1 in the opening game of the weekend series Friday night.

After recently being named reigning SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week, JSU ace Jesse Caver continued to deal from the bump, eclipsing his weekly award-winning performance last week in the rivalry matchup.

Caver struck out 10 Braves’ batters in a complete 8-inning outing, allowing just 4 hits and an unearned run against Alcorn and in the last 16 innings for his second straight win. He now has a record of 3-1 on the mound for the season.

The Tigers’ bats are hot at the plate as well, with JSU averaging almost 14 runs a game over the span of the seven-game win streak and 9.5 runs a game on the season.

Led by 2023 preseason first-team All-SWAC nominee Ty Hill, Jackson State’s offense got going early against the Braves Friday night, scoring six of their thirteen runs within the first two innings.

Hill tripled to right-center field to score center fielder Jatavis Melton and would later score off of a SAC fly from from left fielder Jordan Smiley to gain an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Jackson State ran riot in the top of the second, scoring four runs. With two outs, Melton singled through the left side, scoring two JSU runners. Hill then singled to right, before Melton scored on a double steal for a 5-1 lead. Smiley then tripled down the right field line, scoring Hill for a 6-1 lead.

JSU continued to stretch their lead throughout the ball game and scored three runs in the top of the eight inning through a solo home run from right fielder Caleb Evans and a double from Hill to ultimately mercy rule their rivals at Alcorn’s home field 13-1.

Hill nearly hit for a cycle, batting 3-for-5 at the plate with a single, double, and a triple, and scored two runs to pace the 10-hit attack. Jatavis Melton had two hits, two RBIs, and scored twice as well.

Jackson State has improved to 9-2 on the season. The Tigers will look to clinch the series win with a victory against Alcorn State Friday at 3 p.m.

